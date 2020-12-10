Big Game Bound Week 14: Throwing coach Tom House, Vikings vs. Buccaneers

"Big Game Bound" streams every Thursday during the NFL season at 1 p.m. ET.

(NEXSTAR) — This week on “Big Game Bound,” we’re joined by the man who caught Hank Aaron’s 715th home run.

Tom House was a pitcher for the Atlanta Braves when he caught Aaron’s historic home run. Now, he’s one of the top throwing coaches in America, working with Drew Brees and Tom Brady. We’ll discuss House’s second act, his moment in history and the new app he has helped create to help young pitchers.

Our NFL analyst Jarrett Payton debates whether the Jets tanked for Trevor Lawrence in their loss to the Raiders on Sunday — or whether it was just bad coaching. He’ll also break down this week’s crucial game between the Vikings and Buccaneers.

We’ll go one-on-one with our correspondents in Buffalo and Kansas City to discuss their Week 14 games.

And as always, Kenny White chimes in from Las Vegas on the worst thing that happened to bettors in Week 13.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking here.