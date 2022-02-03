Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi the first to represent Charlotte 49ers at Super Bowl

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Charlotte 49ers all-time great Larry Ogunjobi, a defensive tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals, will become the first player to represent Charlotte at the Super Bowl.

Ogunjobi, who started on the Bengals defensive line throughout the season, was injured in the Bengals’ first playoff game, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte said. He is currently on injured reserve and will not be able to play in Super Bowl LVI, Sunday, Feb. 13 vs. The Los Angeles Rams.



Ogunjobi, however, is a key reason the AFC champion Bengals reached the Super Bowl, the university said. Ogunjobi started 17 games including the Bengals’ first-round playoff win vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

He had a fumble recovery in Raiders’ territory to set up a first-quarter field goal before suffering the injury that ended his season, the university stated.



Ogunjobi has notched numerous firsts for the 49ers in his playing career:

He was a member of the 49ers first recruiting class (signed in 2012)

He was the first player to be given the honor of wearing the program’s coveted #49 jersey (inaugural game: Aug. 31, 2013 vs. Campbell)

He recorded the 49ers first tackle for loss (vs. Campbell, Aug. 31, 2013)

He was the first 49er to surpass 200 career tackles

He was the first 49er to be named First Team all-Conference USA (2016)

He was the first to be selected in the NFL Draft (2017; 3rd round, Cleveland Browns)

He was the first to participate in an NFL game

He adds to that list by becoming the first to represent the 49ers at the Super Bowl.