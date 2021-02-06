Teddy Bridgewater wins Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) passes the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has won the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The award recognizes the NFL player who demonstrates the best qualities of outstanding sportsmanship on the field, including fair play, respect for opponents and integrity in competition.

“When we signed Teddy this offseason, I knew we were getting a great player,” Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey said during the NFL Honors show. “I didn’t know we were getting such a great teammate. He had a long road to get here, but Teddy always finds his blessings. And that positive spirit is contagious.”

Bridgewater will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to the charity of his choice. The award has been given out since 2014.

Each NFL team nominated one player for the award and former players from the NFL Legends Community selected 8 finalists.

“It’s a huge blessing just knowing that whether it’s on the playing field, being the best sportsman that I can be, or being the best teammate I can be around the locker room, I take pride in that,” Bridgewater told Panthers.com.

Former Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly won the award in 2017. Bridgewater also won the Charlotte Chapter of the Pro Football Writers Association’s “Good Guy” award for his availability with the media throughout the season.