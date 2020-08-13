Teddy Bridgewater looks to take the lead for Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE/AP)- Teddy Bridgewater is looking up to be the new leader of the Carolina Panthers and says he won’t be in Cam Newton’s shadow.

The new quarterback for Carolina has big shoes to fill.

Newton was the franchise’s best quarterback — and possibly its best player overall — ever before being released earlier this offseason. A league MVP in 2015, Newton led the Panthers to a 17-2 record and an NFC championship and still holds almost every passing record in team history.

coming from the rival Saints, the 6’2″ and 215 lbs player says he’s coming in excited for the upcoming season, despite the differences players will see due to the pandemic.

“The (Panthers) told me from the jump, ‘this is your team,’” Bridgewater said. “Just being around the guys a couple of days already, they’re feeding off my energy and I’m feeding off theirs. So it definitely feels like this is my team.”

Bridgewater has a five-year career with the NFL, and is in his first year with the Panthers.

Bridgewater said that while he’s “honored” to follow Newton, he won’t try to emulate the player Carolina fans came to know as “Superman.”

“One of the biggest problems I had my first year in New Orleans was I wanted to be like Drew (Brees),” Bridgewater said of the Saints QB. “I had to do everything Drew did in order to have success like Drew. But eventually, I learned that Drew Brees is Drew Brees. Cam Newton is Cam Newton. I’m still Teddy Bridgewater. So I can’t go out there and try to be something that I’m not. I play the game the way I play it.”

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney has been raving about Bridgewater’s leadership, calling him a “winner everywhere he’s been.”

“I think he has excellent feet in the pocket, has a very compact release, gets rid of it very quickly,” Hurney said. “His leadership skills, you can talk to anyone that’s been around him, are highly regarded by anyone that’s been with him.”

His teammates have taken notice.

Bridgewater organized a private “three-day minicamp” with his teammates to develop some chemistry away from the stadium and got a chance to see his personality close up.

Panthers center Matt Paradis said Bridgewater brings a “reassuring presence” to the huddle.

“He’s very calm and collected,” Paradis said. “He’s sharp, and he’s moving quick and is commanding the huddle.”

Wide receiver D.J. Moore said teammates flock to him.

“He’s got a friendly personality and it’s rubbing off on everybody, so that’s the best thing,” Moore said of Bridgewater.

It should help the Panthers that Bridgewater spent a year working alongside offensive coordinator Joe Brady while with the Saints — which is important considering NFL teams weren’t able to practice this offseason because of the coronavirus pandemic.