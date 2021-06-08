Team Penske driver Brad Keselowski joins CSL to talk All-Star Race, Jeopardy and the 2021 season

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Team Penske No. 2 driver Brad Keselowski joined Charlotte Sports Live to preview the NASCAR All-Star Race, talk catching Hendrick Motorsports in the standings and what to expect the rest of the season.

Hendrick Motorsports is currently the team to beat but Team Penske also has three drivers in the Top 10 including Keselowski.

“I think we’re kind of sleeping a bit and that’s okay,” Keselowski said about the team being overlooked.

With the NASCAR All-Star Race being in Texas, Keselowski explained why he’s excited about the changes to the sport.

He also revealed whether he will put his name in as the next Jeopardy! host and his favorite part about being in the booth for a race with FOX Sports.