Superstar mare Enable retired, to begin breeding career

NEWMARKET, England (AP) — One of the most decorated runners in European horse racing was retired Monday when the owners of superstar mare Enable said she had run her last race and would soon begin a breeding career.

The 6-year-old Enable, who was ridden by Frankie Dettori, is the only horse to win the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Royal Ascot three times. She also won the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe twice and the Breeders’ Cup Turf in the United States.

She failed in her bid to win the Arc, Europe’s richest horse race, for a record third time at Longchamp this month and that proved to be the final race of a storied career that generated 10.7 million pounds ($13.7 million) in earnings — a record for a European-trained horse.

Juddmonte, the racing operation of Prince Khalid Abdullah, said Enable’s first partner would be Kingman, a leading stallion.

“Her CV withstands the closest of inspections,” said Teddy Grimthorpe, Juddmonte’s racing manager. “Very few can match what she has given to racing.”

___

