Start of Minor League Baseball season delayed until May

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The start of the Minor League Baseball Triple-A season will be delayed at least four weeks, sources confirmed to Fox 46.

With the 2020 season canceled due to COVID-19, the 2021 season was hoped to begin at the beginning of April but those plans will no longer happen and Minor League Baseball hopes to begin the first week of May.

The Charlotte Knights schedule was released in February and they were scheduled to play 22 games in April beginning on the 6th. It’s unclear how this shift will affect its schedule.

The Major League Baseball season has already begun Spring Training with the regular season set to begin on April 1.