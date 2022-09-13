CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We’re just a week away from, 200,000 fans flocking to Quail Hollow Club for a once-in-a-lifetime event: the President’s Cup. On Tuesday, Queen City News got an exclusive sneak peek at the first tee.

Just a week away from a week to remember, crews are putting the finishing touches on the grounds at Quail Hollow Club.

“We moved here in March of 2018 to start working on this,” said Adam Sperling, Executive Director for the 2022 President’s Cup. He says this year will be unlike any other.

“They’re going to see some of the largest infrastructure we’ve ever built,” he told Queen City News. “They’re going to see some really dynamic and unique builds.”

The first tee is the largest they’ve ever built. It boasts a 1,500-square-foot video board, roughly the size of the three-point line on a basketball court.

With a capacity of 2,500 people between the downstairs suites and the upper deck seats, players will walk through this tunnel to deafening cheers.

“This is the moment where it all starts,” Sperling said.

But where it all ends won’t be on the traditional #18. Organizers rearranged the holes. #18, with its sometimes-devastating creek, is now #15. Throughout Quail Hollow, you’ll see spots appropriately named “South End” and “NODA.”

“Next week, you look at 704 shops in the merchandise tent and we’ve got a ton of culinary partners that’ll be scattered throughout the property,” Sterling said, “so there’s been a lot of Charlotte engagement and involvement on all sides.”

A maximum capacity of 40,000 fans a day, there are still some tickets available for a weekend fans will surely never forget.

“This event is about all that’s great in the game of golf. It’s a global celebration of the game. The 24 guys that’re going to be out here are among the best golfers in the world,” Sterling said.

The CRVA plans to conduct an economic impact study to determine everything from where fans are from to how much they spend. Those who aren’t planning to get a ticket can still partake in the fun. The merchandise tent will be open to the public this Saturday.