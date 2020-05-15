Ryan Newman returns to racing this weekend, months after fiery crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Racing returns this weekend and so does Roush Fenway driver Ryan Newman. It will be his first race back since that fiery crash on the final lap at the Daytona 500 and while we’ll never forget this image, Newman says he doesn’t remember it at all.

“I really don’t have any memories or recollections of any of my crash until I actually had my arms around my daughter walking out of the hospital,” Newman said.

In fact, he says his father had to convince him the wreck actually happened

Newman credits safety measures like the Newman Bar, added to racecars back in 2013 after he went airborne, for saving his life, but he says it goes beyond that.

“God was involved. That tells me that I was blessed in more ways than one, and makes me so thankful for what I went through.”

Newman’s already been back in a race car at Darlington where he passed his concussion test and says he had no apprehensions getting back behind the wheel

“I actually had to slow myself down to make sure I didn’t fence it on the force lap by trying too hard, so I never felt…apprehensions towards it.”

Newman says Darlington is his favorite track so it’s the perfect place to return to racing

