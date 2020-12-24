Rozier’s 42 points not enough as Hornets fall to Cleveland in season opener

CLEVELAND, OH. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Despite a career-high 42 points from guard Terry Rozier, the Charlotte Hornets were unable to get the victory in their first regular-season game since March.

A 21-4 run by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second quarter proved to be too costly as Charlotte fell 121-114 Wednesday night, and ended up losing center Cody Zeller to a fractured left hand in the process.

“Unacceptable second quarter,” head coach James Borrego said. “We got a lot to clean up defensively, we got a lot to clean up on the board. We got a long way to go.”

Trailing only by four midway through the second quarter, Cleveland’s run in which they shot 74 percent from the field, put the Hornets (0-1) down 21 at the half.

Rozier, a Cleveland native, hit a franchise-record 10 3-pointers in a season opener which helped Charlotte cut the Cavaliers lead to five with 10.3 seconds remaining, but it was too little too late.

Last season, Rozier averaged 32.5 points against Cleveland (1-0).

“When you work in the summertime, the results will take care of themselves and Terry’s been working nonstop since we went on a break here,” Borrego said. “Give him credit. He’s been playing great and with great confidence.”

The Hornets struggled defensively, allowing the Cavs to shoot 52.9 percent from the field with guard Collin Sexton scoring 27 points and Darius Garland chipping in 22.

“We all know some days are diamonds & some days are stones,” said forward Gordon Hayward, who finished with 28 points and seven assists in his first game as a Hornet.

Rookie guard LaMelo Ball went scoreless on 0-for-5 shooting and had three assists along with three turnovers. Guard Devonte’ Graham had a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists, and center Bismack Biyombo added 10 points on 5-for-5 shooting.

Charlotte will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in their home-opener on Saturday at 7 p.m.

