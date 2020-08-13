Roaring Riot continues rallying football fans amid pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- You’ve probably seen them outside Bank of America stadium on game day, and heard them too.

The Roaring Riot has been a long time partner of FOX 46. The group known for being rabid Panthers fans started as a way to get fans together for games and it’s turned into so much more. But now, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, The Roaring Riot is still finding a way to bring everyone together.

The Roaring Riot hosts more than 1,000 fans for a pre-game tailgate. This season, fans will still be heard, just in a different way.

“I think in March when everything first started happening there was definitely some concern about the football season. I think once the COVID numbers started rising obviously at that point it started becoming more of a concern,” Roaring Riot Ring Leader Zack Luttrell said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Tailgates in September have been canceled because of the extension of phase two. Three away game trips are no more, including a trip to D.C. in December.

“The fans have been understanding they are well aware of what’s happening in the world right now and we’ve been as transparent as we can be with all of our trips,” said Luttrell.

One of the parking lots that used by fans on game day for tailgating now stands empty and as the season draws near it’s becoming more apparent this parking lot could remain empty.

“We just launched a subscription box that is going to give them an opportunity to tailgate at their homes and still celebrate the team from their living rooms or backyards.”

So there is light at the end of the Panthers den during this age of social distancing.

“We are always a community of fans no matter what is going on. That’s a benefit for where we are now versus five years ago. We are strong enough to overcome this challenge, even if it means not getting together on Sundays in person.”

One thing is certain: The Roaring Riot family will keep pounding, pandemic or not.