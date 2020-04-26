Report: Ryan Newman plans to return to No. 6 Ford when racing resumes

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 07: Ryan Newman stands on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 07, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Roush Fenway Racing driver Ryan Newman, who was briefly hospitalized after a last-lap wreck in the Daytona 500 in February, said Sunday he plans to return to the seat of his No. 6 Ford when NASCAR racing resumes.

NASCAR reports that Newman’s comments came during the broadcast of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series simulation race at Talladega Superspeedway, the fifth iRacing event since real-world NASCAR racing was put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He offered his gratitude for the support and people who gave him “this multitude of miracles” to return to competition.

“That’s the absolute plan, for sure,” Newman told FOX Sports. “I’m healthy. I’ve been blessed with another layer of this situation giving me more time to heal and look forward to being back in the seat, for sure.”

