Report: Puma signs Charlotte-based high school basketball phenom Mikey Williams to historic deal

In 2018, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter was named a creative director of Puma’s basketball shoe line, bringing fashion and hoops expertise along with plenty of street credibility.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – 17-year-old Charlotte-based high school basketball star Mikey Williams has become one of the youngest players to sign with a global sneaker brand after he reached an endorsement deal with Puma, Bloomberg reports.

Williams, the 17th-ranked prospect in the 2023 recruiting class according to ESPN, reportedly signed a multi-year deal with the apparel company.

The trailer is here. Welcome to the fam Mikey Williams @619PRESIDENTIAL 🐾 NOT. YET. RATED. pic.twitter.com/JPdr6g0ji4 — PUMA Basketball (@PUMAHoops) October 28, 2021

Bloomberg reports that neither party disclosed the financial terms of the deal.

Mikey Williams is a high school junior at the Vertical Academy in Charlotte. He currently has 10 scholarship offers from college programs.

The rising star had more than 5 million followers on Twitter, TikTok and Instagram combined.

This year, the NCAA began allowing student-athletes to get paid for their name, image and likeness.

“There’s no better time to be a student-athlete and a rising student-athlete with the advent of being able to monetize you NIL,” Bobby Robinson said, a social media and trademark attorney.