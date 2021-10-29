Report: Puma signs Charlotte-based high school basketball phenom Mikey Williams to historic deal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – 17-year-old Charlotte-based high school basketball star Mikey Williams has become one of the youngest players to sign with a global sneaker brand after he reached an endorsement deal with Puma, Bloomberg reports.
Williams, the 17th-ranked prospect in the 2023 recruiting class according to ESPN, reportedly signed a multi-year deal with the apparel company.
Bloomberg reports that neither party disclosed the financial terms of the deal.
Mikey Williams is a high school junior at the Vertical Academy in Charlotte. He currently has 10 scholarship offers from college programs.
The rising star had more than 5 million followers on Twitter, TikTok and Instagram combined.
This year, the NCAA began allowing student-athletes to get paid for their name, image and likeness.
“There’s no better time to be a student-athlete and a rising student-athlete with the advent of being able to monetize you NIL,” Bobby Robinson said, a social media and trademark attorney.
WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage
Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts
Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts