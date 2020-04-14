Report: Panthers give McCaffrey record deal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christian McCaffrey has been offered a record contract extension, according to the NFL Network.

McCaffrey, whose contract was set to expire at the end of next season, is being given a four-year deal worth $60 million, which would make him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

The Panthers are signing Christian McCaffrey to a 4-year, $60M deal, according to @RapSheet.#KeepPounding — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX46) April 13, 2020

McCaffrey, who is affectionately known by fans as CMC, was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2017 out of Stanford. His rookie contract was four years, $17 million with a $10 million signing bonus.

As the organization goes into rebuilding mode, CMC will be playing under new head coach Matt Rhule this year, as well as new offensive coordinator in Joe Brady. The Panthers announced last month that they would be cutting Cam Newton, and then signed Saints backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million deal.

McCaffrey passes the Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott, who is making $15 million per year.