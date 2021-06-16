Report: Hornets guard LaMelo Ball named 2021 Rookie of the Year

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, left, drives against Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been named the 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year, according to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski. The announcement will be official later on Wednesday.

Drafted third overall in the 2020 draft, Ball becomes just the third Charlotte player in franchise history to win the honor and the first since Emeka Okafor took home the award in 2004-05. Larry Johnson was the first Hornet to do so in 1991-92.

blessings 🕺🏽🛸💕 — Melo (@MELOD1P) June 16, 2021

Despite missing 21 games with a fractured wrist from March to April, Ball returned for Charlotte’s final 10 games and finished his rookie year averaging 15.7 points, 6.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in 51 games.

He finished second in scoring average among rookies and led all rookies in assists and steals during the regular season. Charlotte made the play-in tournament before losing to the Indiana Pacers.

Ball, 19, joins Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic as the only rookies in NBA history to average 15, 5, 5 and 1.5+ threes in a season, according to StatMuse.

Ball also became the first Hornets player in franchise history to take home the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for three-consecutive months, winning the award in January, February and March.

Minnesota Timberwolves first overall pick Anthony Edwards and Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton were the other finalists for the award.