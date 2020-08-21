Report: Former Panthers coach Ron Rivera diagnosed with cancer

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with lymph node cancer, ESPN reports.

Sources say the 58-year-old told his new team, the Washington Redskins, about his diagnosis Thursday night. He says cancer is in the early stages and is considered “very treatable and curable.”

“I was stunned. But I was angry because I feel like I feel like I’m in best health I’ve been in,” Rivera told ESPN.

Rivera spent nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers before parting ways with the team and heading to Washington in 2019.

Known in the Charlotte community as “Riverboat Ron,” he’s been known for getting results in the community, especially with military efforts and our furry friends.

