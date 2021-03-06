Recapping the 2021 NC High School Basketball State Championship games

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In a high school season like none other just a year after the season was canceled the week of states, the NCHSAA basketball state championships took place on Saturday, including a must-see finish in the 4A game between Millbrook and Ardrey Kell.

Here is a recap of every men and women’s title games by division:

4A:

Millbrook defeated Ardrey Kell in a thrilling overtime game. Millbrook’s Silas Demary stole the ball after hitting a free throw to tie the game and went down the court to lay it in to give the Wildcats the lead. Millbrook went on to win 67-65.

The Vance Cougars women defeated Garner 74-38 to win the 4A state title.

3A:

The Weddington Warriors captured their first ever basketball title. Junior guard Chase Lowe was named the game’s MVP, scoring a team-high 14 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. The title completes an undefeated season for the Warriors

The Carson women took down Asheboro 51-40 in the 3A title game. It’s Carson’s first championship.

2A:

The Farmville Central High men defeated Hendersonville 113-98 in the 2A title game. Terquavian Smith won the game’s MVP.

The Shelby Golden Lions won their first basketball state title. They took down Farmville Central 77-62 in the 2A championship. Maraja Pass had a game-high 31 points and 8 assists to win the MVP.

1A:

Lincoln Charter’s magical run came up short 65-68 at the hands of Wilson Prep in the 1A men’s title game.

The Murphy HS women defeated the Princeton Bulldogs 76-35 in a blowout win. Torin Rogers won the game MVP.