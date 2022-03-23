CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queens University has found their man.

Grant Leonard has been promoted to head men’s basketball coach, Queens University Director of Athletics Cherie Swarthout announced Wednesday.

Leonard has been coaching for 18 years and joined the Royals in 2013. He’s served as the associate men’s basketball coach since 2016.

He will go down in history as the sixth Queens men’s basketball coach.

“Grant has been instrumental in the development of and critical to the success of our basketball program the past nine years,” Swarthout stated. “He has remained loyal and committed to the process of building the Royals into a championship and nationally relevant program. His analytical approach combined with his ability to build relationships will continue to propel us forward.”

He’s been a key component to the Royals’ success on the court as the team has posted a 189-37 record and a .837 win percentage over the past seven seasons.

“My family and I couldn’t be more honored to have the responsibility to take over this prestigious program,” Leonard commented. “The foundation has been laid by the past student-athletes and coaches and they have set a championship tone; we will continue to build on that with a focus on daily work, character, integrity, toughness, and development. The Queens community is a special place and I couldn’t be more excited to assist Queens with its mission of giving students a transformational experience here in Charlotte.”

Congratulations to coach Leonard and his family.