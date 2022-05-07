CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queens University will join the ASUN ahead of taking the leap to Division I later this year, the university announced.

“Queens has a championship record in athletics as well as in academics,” said chairman of the Board of Trustees, Jeff Brown. “This move to Division 1 will allow our student athletes to compete and showcase their talents at the highest level.”

The Royals will become the only school in North Carolina in the ASUN and had already announced its intentions to transition over the course of a four-year period from Division II to Division I for this upcoming fall semester.

The private university is based in the Queen City and has an enrollment of about 2,500 students. The ASUN, formerly the Atlantic Sun Conference, is based in Atlanta with 14 member institutions. The royal will be leaving the Southern Athletic Conference.