Quarterback concerns, McCaffrey’s health headline Panthers offseason focus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A strange regular season in the NFL is officially over and the Carolina Panthers will enter the offseason without a playoff appearance for the fourth time in the last five years.

After a solid 3-2 start to the year under first-year head coach Matt Rhule, the Panthers ultimately finished the season 5-11 and now enter an offseason with two of the biggest questions being whether quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is the answer at quarterback, and can star running back Christian McCaffrey’s injury-riddled season just be a year one-year situation?

Carolina held its end-of-season press conferences on Monday, and Rhule made it clear that Bridgewater will be evaluated just as much as the rest of the offense despite signing a three-year, $63 million deal with the team last summer.

“Teddy has to have a tremendous offseason,” Rhule said. “It’s been a long time since he’s played an entire year. And part of being a quarterback in this league is being able to withstand the physical toll of the season, and playing your best football at the end of the year.

“I don’t know that I’ve seen that from him, so my encouragement for him has been to have a great offseason.”

Bridgewater finished his first year in Carolina throwing for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, a 69.1 completion percentage and a 92.1 quarterback rating (22nd in the league) along with 279 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

It was the first time he’s played in all 16 games since his second year in the league four years ago due to injuries and having to work his way back to being a starter.

“This offseason, I want to make sure I spend the time improving myself to be able to play a full 16 games,” Bridgewater said. “As you watched throughout the course of the season, it started showing. Whatever happens this offseason will happen. I’m sure the team will make the best move in the interest of the team. For me, I just have to control what I can control. The hard work and the type of leader with the amount of time and work I put in this offseason.”

It remains to be seen whether the Panthers would pick a quarterback at the No. 8 spot in the 2021 draft, but Rhule can’t ignore the fact that Bridgewater and Carolina’s offense were missing McCaffrey a majority of the year.

“Teddy’s here, I have a lot of respect. I believe in what he can do, I’ve seen glimpses and flashes of us as an offense looking really good,” Rhule said. “I think we need to get Christian (McCaffrey) back. We need a run game we can rely on. We need more consistency in things we ask them to do.”

McCaffrey spoke with reporters for the first time since injuring his quad after the team’s bye week, and he acknowledged that the injury was due to pushing too much to come back after his ankle and shoulder injuries earlier in the year.

“Every year that’s kind of the challenge is to figure out exactly what’s the perfect way to create a machine going into the season,” McCaffrey said. “That’s going to be my goal this offseason, starting now, is to prepare the best way possible. Sometimes that means resting, and sometimes it means not going out and training.”

There will be plenty of other questions for Carolina this offseason, including the hiring of a new general manager, but Rhule is already prepared for what’s next after a season that was like none other.

“We competed right to the end through it,” Rhule said. “Doing that, now I’m sitting here looking at it like I can’t wait to attack next season, I can’t wait for this offseason. We handled this year, and I think we did it with class … It’ll pay off in the long run. I believe that with all my heart.”

