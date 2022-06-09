(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Thursday, the highly anticipated LIV Golf Series officially launched, and fans around the world are wondering if it will continue to fracture the professional sport.

“It’s pretty messy,” said Charlotte golfer Milan Lockhart. “I don’t remember anything this divisive [in golf].”

As LIV golfers teed off in London, the PGA tour issued a letter announcing the suspension of 17 players.

It includes big names like Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na, Louis Oosthuizen and Dustin Johnson.

That means come September when the President’s Cup comes to Charlotte, any of those players who would normally qualify to play in the team event will be ineligible.

“Dustin Johnson, for example, is one of our leading American players,” said golfer Costin Gregory. “You would assume he’s always a lock for the President’s Cup. Now that he’s made the transition to the LIV Tour? I hope he’s there but it’s not going to be as set in stone like it typically would.”

“I guess it’s a bummer if you want to see particular golfers,” said Taylor Bennett. “I think the large events like that draw the big crowds anyway.”

While there’s a lot of unknown about what will happen during this “free agency” disruption and subsequent suspensions, PGA Tour reps tell Queen City News that ticket sales for the President’s Cup are sold out for Friday and Saturday and nearly sold out for Thursday and Sunday. That would bring roughly 40,000 fans a day to Quail Hollow.

“It’s kind of a unique time for a team sport and from what I gather watching the President’s Cup in the past,” said Gregory, “it brings a lot of the country together.”

Each participant will receive a cut of the purse, with the last-place finisher securing $120,000. For comparison, this weekend’s PGA Tour event has a first-place prize of $1.4 million.

The PGA Tour announced the same fate awaits other players who choose to participate in future LIV Golf events. Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau are the latest to announce they too are joining the new league.