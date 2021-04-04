Power-lifting has helped local woman gain more confidence in herself, inspire other women

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Powerlifting and strongman are not historically known as female sports, but they are today and they are helping one local woman in a big way.

Jenn Bates never felt comfortable in her own body but thanks to moving heavy objects, her confidence issues are no longer weighing her down.

‘I am not scared of anything anymore,” Bates said.

Nine years ago, Bates was running in hopes of fixing her self image and changing her body. After her final marathon, a friend introduced her to power lifting. But as you can imagine, Bates had her doubts initially.

“I think most women are intimidated at first,” Bates said. “You are going to that area of the gym, somewhat intimidating, mostly men and you’re going in there not sure what you’re doing, not sure if you’re doing it correctly, embarrassed to be doing the wrong form.”

Most of Bates’ friends had no idea there was an internal struggle. She had a successful TV career and was seemingly happy.

“I remember being in middle school and my PE teacher was like ‘you would be really good at the field events’ because I was stronger,” Bates recalled. “No. I was terrified to be labeled as the bigger girl or strong girl or the butch girl.”

All that is now dead weight gone. Thanks to the support of her new crew and new found confidence.

“Heck yea I will be the strong girl, butch girl and the girl with the big shoulders and legs,” she says. “And it is awesome it is another way to find yourself and not be scared to be different than what’s around you. It’s a confidence level I wish I had in my teens and 20s that I now have in my 30s that I’m really happy about.”

Today, Bates has a problem we all wish we had.

“At 36 I am sitting here getting upset that I am losing weight,” she said. “What mid 340s is upset she is losing weight? I got to put back on weight to be competitive. It changed my whole perspective on self-image and what it is.”

Nearly a decade later, Bates is taking up space on the record board. And helping others.

“I don’t think I had any idea when I started what this would mean in my life or what it would mean to a lot of the women around me too,” she said. “Because you start doing this and you start doing something that has long been the norm for women and you don’t expect to see support from all these other women who are like ‘hell yea that’s awesome.’ I am so proud. Or even men saying, ‘Hey, I love what you are doing.’ I show my daughter this all the time that you can do stuff like this.”

That self confidence stays with Bates when she leaves the gym and enters the real world.

“Going into situations at work, people in general, new people or new situations is not scary anymore.,” Bates said. “It is not nerve-wracking. It’s ‘hey, I’m here. I am good. I am me.’ It’s a confidence that’s hard to explain.”