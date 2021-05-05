PGA Tour heads to Quail Hollow for Wells Fargo Championship

(AP) — WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Charlotte, North Carolina.

Course: Quail Hollow Club. Yardage: 7,521. Par: 71.

Prize money: $8.1 million. Winner’s share: $1.458 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Max Homa (2019).

FedEx Cup leader: Justin Thomas.

Last week: Sam Burns won the Valspar Championship.

NOTES

Max Homa had to wait two years for his first PGA Tour title defense because the tournament was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. … The field features 10 of the top 15 in the world, headed by Justin Thomas at No. 2. … Thomas won the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in 2017. … Jordan Spieth is not playing, meaning he has taken off four weeks since the Masters. … Rory McIlroy slipped to No. 15 in the world, his lowest ranking in 11 years. He was off last week, working on his game at home with English swing coach Pete Cowen. … This is the final week to finish among the top 70 in PGA points (a special PGA Tour money list) to assure getting into the PGA Championship. … The tournament will move to the TPC Avenel Farms outside Washington next year because Quail Hollow is hosting the Presidents Cup. … Phil Mickelson is playing after missing the cut last week at Innisbrook. He has gone 16 consecutive tournaments outside the top 20. He is No. 115 in the world, his lowest ranking since the week of the 1993 PGA Championship won by Paul Azinger.

TODD WITHDRAWS

Brendon Todd has withdrawn from the Wells Fargo Championship after testing positive for the coronavirus.

This is the third straight PGA Tour event that has yielded a positive result in pre-tournament testing.

Four players, including Tyrrell Hatton of England, tested positive last week at the Valspar Championship. Seamus Powers of Ireland tested positive a week earlier in New Orleans.

Todd was replaced in the field in Charlotte, North Carolina, by J.J. Spaun.