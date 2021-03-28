PGA golfer and Gastonia native Harold Varner III chats with CSL

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gastonia native Harold Varner III held his annual golf invitational this weekend in his hometown.

The event continues to grow by the year. So much so that they need two courses: The Cramer Mountain Club and The Gaston County Club for the 160 players that signed up.

“It means the world,” Varner said. “That’s sort of what the foundation wants to do is give access and opportunity for kids to do things they might not be able to do. I remember those things, like playing high school tournaments and how much fun it was, and just to give the opportunity if I can is an honor.”

As of March 21, Varner was ranked 89th in the FedEx Cup standings. He finished 19th in the Honda Classic most recently.