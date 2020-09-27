Patterson steps up, leads No. 20 Hokies past NC State 45-24

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Quincy Patterson II came off the bench to throw two touchdown passes and run for another score, leading No. 20 Virginia Tech to a 45-24 victory over North Carolina State.
Despite playing without 23 players and four coaches because of coronavirus issues and injuries – including starting quarterback Hendon Hooker – the Hokies raced to an early 17-0 lead over the Wolfpack.
The season opener was delayed two weeks because of two COVID-related postponements.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
- ‘Benadryl challenge’: FDA issues alert over dangerous TikTok trend
- Dog trapped in 30-foot hole lured to safety with beef jerky
- Coroner ID’s man killed in Pickens Co. crash, 19-year-old charged with DUI
- Poison control officials warn of hand sanitizer that could be mistaken as children’s food pouches
- Second stimulus checks: Pelosi optimistic sides can agree on new aid package