Panthers-Washington game moved to 4:05 p.m. ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Carolina Panthers Sunday Week 16 matchup with the Washington Football Team has been moved to 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

The game was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. ET but will now be played late afternoon.

Carolina (4-10) was eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday but Washington (6-8) is still in the NFC East division race and a victory would eliminate Philadelphia and Dallas, who play each other at 4:25 ET.

The meeting will be the first time that the Panthers face former head coach Ron Rivera since he was fired in 2019. Rivera is now the head coach of Washington.

