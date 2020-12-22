CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Carolina Panthers Sunday Week 16 matchup with the Washington Football Team has been moved to 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.
The game was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. ET but will now be played late afternoon.
Carolina (4-10) was eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday but Washington (6-8) is still in the NFC East division race and a victory would eliminate Philadelphia and Dallas, who play each other at 4:25 ET.
The meeting will be the first time that the Panthers face former head coach Ron Rivera since he was fired in 2019. Rivera is now the head coach of Washington.
More headlines from Fox 46 Charlotte:
- Gordon Hayward to return for Hornets season opener
- FDA clears way for trial of Cleveland Clinic’s groundbreaking breast cancer vaccine
- Gov. Cooper: Change your holiday plans if you haven’t already to help slow spread of COVID-19
- US sues Walmart for alleged role in fueling opioid crisis
- Panthers-Washington game moved to 4:05 p.m. ET