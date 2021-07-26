Panthers tight end Colin Thompson joins CSL to talk training camp

2021 PANTHER'S TRAINING CAMP
July 28 2021 05:00 am

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Carolina Panthers tight end Colin Thompson joined Charlotte Sports Live Monday night just a day before the team gets underway at training camp.

Thompson spoke with Will Kunkel and Carla Gebhart about the Spartanburg heat, the tight end competition, his second season, Jeremy Chinn, the nicest guys on the team and Sam Darnold.

While talking about Darnold, Thompson had some big praise.

“(He’s) a legit elite NFL quarterback … He’s a big guy with a big arm.”

Make sure to watch CSL on Fox 46 ALL WEEK long live from training camp at Wofford College.

Coverage begins on July 27.

