Panthers tight end Colin Thompson joins CSL to talk training camp

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Carolina Panthers tight end Colin Thompson joined Charlotte Sports Live Monday night just a day before the team gets underway at training camp.

Thompson spoke with Will Kunkel and Carla Gebhart about the Spartanburg heat, the tight end competition, his second season, Jeremy Chinn, the nicest guys on the team and Sam Darnold.

While talking about Darnold, Thompson had some big praise.

“(He’s) a legit elite NFL quarterback … He’s a big guy with a big arm.”

— Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX46) July 27, 2021

Coverage begins on July 27.