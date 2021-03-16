Panthers on “Watson Watch” after Texans sign a quarterback

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The Houston Texans have made a move at quarterback but it was not moving Deshaun Watson…yet.

Houston signed former Los Angeles Chargers Tyrod Taylor to a one-year, $12.5 million deal. Taylor was the starter for the Chargers until its medical staff punctured his lungs with a shot, giving rookie Justin Herbert the job, in which he never looked back.

The Texans now just have Taylor and Watson as their only quarterbacks under contract but many wonder if this is the catalyst to a Watson move for Carolina?

The Panthers have been rumored all offseason to be all-in on trying to trade for the Pro Bowl quarterback and the watch is officially on.