Panthers legend Julius Peppers nominated for 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Former Carolina Panthers All-Pro defensive end and UNC linebacker Julius Peppers has been nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame Ballot for the 2022 class.

The nomination is the third time that Peppers has been on the ballot after being nominated in 2019 and 2020.

Before spending the majority of his career in the NFL with the Panthers, Peppers played three seasons at UNC from 2000-02 where he was a two-time All-American and won the Chuck Bednarik Award for the nation’s best defensive player in 2001.

Peppers ranks second all-time in Tar Heels history with 30.5 sacks. He also had 167 tackles, 5 interceptions and 2 fumble recoveries in his college career.

Peppers was drafted by Carolina second overall in 2002 and is third all-time on the franchise’s sack list.

Former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is also on this year’s ballot for his time as a linebacker at California

Click here for a list of the full 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot.