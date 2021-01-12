Panthers interview two candidates again, expect to make decision this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Panthers are winding down their general manager search with a decision expected to be announced as soon as this week.

According to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Carolina is interviewing two canidates for a second round.

Tennessee Titans Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort, who was the New England Patriots Director of Scouting for five years before the Titans, and San Francisco 49ers Vice President of Player Personnel Adam Peters, who’s been with the Niners since 2017 are the two candidates with a second interview.

The Panthers have interviewed a total of 15 candidates so far.

