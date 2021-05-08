Panthers hire former LB Dan Morgan as assistant GM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Former Carolina Panthers All-Pro linebacker Dan Morgan is returning to Charlotte as the team announced his hiring as the new assistant general manager.

Morgan, 42, has worked with the Buffalo Bills the last three seasons as the director of player personnel.

Now, Morgan will work alongside first-year general manager Scott Fitterer. The two worked together in 2010 when Morgan was an intern with the Seattle Seahawks and Fitterer was a scout.

Glad to have you back 😏 pic.twitter.com/qcHGaUZ74c — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 8, 2021

Morgan worked his way up to director of pro personnel in Seattle before departing to Buffalo in 2018.

“He was very helpful to me when I first got there,” Morgan told Panthers.com in January, when Fitterer was hired. “All those guys were really good with me early on, but he took me under his wing when I was new and was willing to let me pick his brain about college scouting and what he did.

There was no assistant GM in the Panthers front office until now.

Morgan was drafted 11th overall by Carolina in 2001 and spent six seasons with the team, compiling 390 tackles, seven sacks, five interceptions and 17 passes deflected in 59 starts.

Morgan was a key contributor to the team’s 2004 Super Bowl run and had 18 tackles that game vs. the New England Patriots. He named an All-Pro and Pro Bowler that season.

Earlier this year, Morgan was named to the College Football Hall of Fame for his time playing at the University of Miami. He retired from the NFL in 2008.