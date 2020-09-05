Panthers head coach Matt Rhule disappointed with Friday practice; roster cuts planned for Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Carolina Panthers wrapped up training camp on Friday with a game-like practice inside of Bank of America Stadium, but it didn’t go as well as expected.

Head Coach Matt Rhule said he was disappointed with the energy level from the starters.

“We did not play like a team that was excited to be out there completely at the starters level,” Rhule said. “I was not overly pleased with the starters, which obviously always goes back to the coaching staff and myself.”

The goal of the practice session was to familiarize the team with a game day under the new norm, which includes playing inside an empty stadium. Rhule stressed the importance of creating their own energy because there is no crowd to feed off of.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel said the players agreed with Rhule’s sentiments.

“We felt like we didn’t come out initially with that energy like it was a game day,” said Samuel. “We don’t want to start off slow. We can’t just be out there running around just going through the motions. It’s time to get ready for a game. Coach Rhule was right. We’ve just got to start fast and get going.”

The Panthers will have to cut their roster from 80 players down to 53 by 4 p.m. on Saturday. Coach Rhule says they have a good idea of who their team will be. They just have a couple positions groups where they will have to make some difficult decisions.

Carolina’s season opener is September 13 at home against the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m.