Panthers lose to Saints in season finale, finish year with 5-11 record

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Panthers fell to the New Orleans Saints in their final game of the season, finishing the year with a 5-11 record.

Carolina kept things close in the first half but would end up getting blown out 33-7 to end Matt Rhule’s first season as head coach with the same record they had a year ago.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw two costly interceptions, both being picked in the end zone after a DJ Moore reception. Bridgewater was benched early in the third quarter and replaced by backup quarterback P.J. Walker who threw three interceptions.

Bridgewater finished the day throwing 126 yards on 13-for-23 passing.

The Saints (12-4) only led Carolina 16-7 at the half but pulled away in the second half despite not having any of their experienced running backs due to COVID protocols.

The Panthers only score came in the first quarter on a one-yard run from rookie running back Rodney Smith.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel finished the day with seven receptions for 118 yards and surpassed the 1,000 yards from scrimmage mark for the first time in his career.

In their first season without quarterback Cam Newton, Carolina exceeded some expectations early in the year, winning three of its first five games but they went on to lose nine of the next 11 and now enter the offseason with a flurry of question marks including hiring a new general manager and figuring out the answer at quarterback.

The Panthers finish third in the NFC South division.

