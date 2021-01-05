Panthers extend Joey Slye through 2021 season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Panthers have signed kicker Joey Slye to a one-year contract extension.

Slye was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason.

As a rookie, Slye set a franchise record for most made field goals (8) longer than 50 yards in one season, but he struggled some in 2020, hitting 29-of-36 field goal attempts and 33-of-36 extra-point attempts.

In his two seasons in Carolina, Slye has connected on 54-of-68 field goal attempts and 64-of-71 extra points.

Slye, an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech in 2019, signed with the Panthers in 2019 and became the team’s starting kicker after they released Graham Gano.

Slye was the team’s lone remaining exclusive rights free agent after they extended tight Colin Thompson on Monday.

