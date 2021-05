CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Want to know what goes on behind the scenes of an NFL football team during the draft process? You’re in luck.

The Panthers just released their “Panthers Confidential.” The 35-minute show details the process leading up to, during, and after the draft.

Keep in mind, it is produced by the team. It’s not a journalistic view of the events. But it is an up-close look at what goes on with the coaches, team leaders, and players during the draft.

WATCH HERE: