Panthers.com reporter Darin Gantt dives into Carolina’s draft on CSL

Panthers.com reporter Darin Gantt joined Charlotte Sports Live on Monday to recap the team's draft.

He gave Carolina a B-grade for the draft. His reasoning is mainly because they didn’t address their left tackle need.

However, Gantt says first-round pick Jaycee Horn is a cornerback that has the ability to take away half the field immediately as a rookie.

The Panthers made five trades in the draft, which tied a franchise record. They drafted a team record-tying 11 players.

At one point, they traded from No. 39 all the way back to No. 59.

During that span, there were 6 tackles taken during the draft. Gantt says there were a lot of unhappy people in the Panthers’ war room while those names were being called.

⚠The Panthers still have a left tackle problem.

Darin Gantt (@daringantt) says there were a lot of upset people in the war room during that time.@CSLFOX46 pic.twitter.com/xYs2yMv8sN — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX46) May 4, 2021

The left tackle position remains to be settled.