Octavia Jett-Wilson chats with CSL after being named ESPN’s National Player of the Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Charlotte 49ers women’s basketball senior guard Octavia Jett-Wilson joined Will Kunkel on Charlotte Sports Live Wednesday just a day after being named the ESPN.com National Player of the Week.

Wilson became the first player in school history to earn the honor in the program’s 46-year history.

Wilson averaged 38 points and 11 rebounds in the 49ers two games last week against Old Dominion, including a 42-point night last Wednesday in overtime.

The 42 points were three shy from the single-game school record and just one of four 40-plus games in program history.

Wilson was also voted the Conference USA co-Player of the Week on Monday. She became the 25th player in school history to reach the 1,00-point mark as well last week.

Jett-Wilson says she is not sure what here future holds but says she may pursue a professional career overseas.