Niners to face Terps in 1st round of NCAA DI Baseball Tourney

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 COCA-COLA 600!
May 30 2021 06:00 pm

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The UNC Charlotte baseball squad will face off against the Maryland Terrapins in Greenville, North Carolina in the opening round of the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, the NCAA announced on Monday during it’s selection show special.

Fox 46 was in attendance on the campus of UNCC for the announcement. UNCC is a No. 2 seed, the highest in program history, while Maryland (28-16) is a No. 3 seed.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

The Niners (39-19) finished the season ranked 22nd and the Terps 25th. The game will be held on the campus of East Carolina at 6 p.m. on Friday and will be broadcast on ESPN3. The Greenville region also features ECU (41-15) and Norfolk State (25-26).

“This is exciting,” Head Coach Robert Woodard said. “It’s a lot of hard work and effort that has gone into today. This is a great day for Charlotte baseball.”

64 teams are in the field, which gets underway on June 4 with the College World Series beginning on June 19. Arkansas, Texas, Texas Tech, and Mississippi State are the top seeds.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories