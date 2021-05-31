Niners to face Terps in 1st round of NCAA DI Baseball Tourney

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The UNC Charlotte baseball squad will face off against the Maryland Terrapins in Greenville, North Carolina in the opening round of the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, the NCAA announced on Monday during it’s selection show special.

Fox 46 was in attendance on the campus of UNCC for the announcement. UNCC is a No. 2 seed, the highest in program history, while Maryland (28-16) is a No. 3 seed.

The Niners (39-19) finished the season ranked 22nd and the Terps 25th. The game will be held on the campus of East Carolina at 6 p.m. on Friday and will be broadcast on ESPN3. The Greenville region also features ECU (41-15) and Norfolk State (25-26).

“This is exciting,” Head Coach Robert Woodard said. “It’s a lot of hard work and effort that has gone into today. This is a great day for Charlotte baseball.”

64 teams are in the field, which gets underway on June 4 with the College World Series beginning on June 19. Arkansas, Texas, Texas Tech, and Mississippi State are the top seeds.