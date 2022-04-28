LAS VEGAS, Nev. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – With the sixth pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu, the Charlotte native.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound N.C. State product withholds an extraordinary combination of size, agility, and sturdy frame that could allow for an elongated career.

The first-team All-ACC lineman recorded an incredible junior year, lifting the Wolfpack to a 9-3 season, landing atop a loaded ACC Atlantic conference.

How we feelin'?! The @Panthers select OT Ickey Ekwonu with 6th pick in #NFLDraft More: https://t.co/CC5WdSFnSH pic.twitter.com/gu2TRjkNFU — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) April 29, 2022

In our ‘NFL Draft Preview article,’ we broke down each player with a possibility of being drafted by the Panthers barring any last-minute trades.

Carolina had its choice of the top three quarterbacks in the draft at No. 6 — Liberty’s Malik Willis, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, and Mississippi’s Matt Corral.

However, they decided to go with Ekwonu, as the team needed security for their quarterback most of all.

Since the Panthers lost Jordan Gross in 2013, they have had 16 players start at left tackle.