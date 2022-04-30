LAS VEGAS, Nev. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The 2022 NFL Draft has come to a close.

The Panthers had a grand total of six picks in the draft and took a player at a different position with each of them.

Day One

With the sixth pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu, the Charlotte native.

“Ickey you ready to stay in Carolina?” asked David Tepper.

“Yessir I’m ready to stay,” responded Ekwonu.

“I’m telling you what we are so happy to get you, man,” Tepper continued. “We are just so happy to get you.”

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound N.C. State product withholds an extraordinary combination of size, agility, and a sturdy frame that could allow for an elongated career.

How we feelin'?! The @Panthers select OT Ickey Ekwonu with 6th pick in #NFLDraft More: https://t.co/CC5WdSFnSH pic.twitter.com/gu2TRjkNFU — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) April 29, 2022

Day Two

Carolina traded up to get a pick in the third round. They spent it on Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

Corral was drafted at 94th overall in a trade with New England. They traded for a third-round pick next year and their 137th pick overall this year to get Corral.

The 23-year-old, 6-foot 2-inch, 212-pound Corral is reportedly under contract for the next four years and joins quarterbacks Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker on the Panthers roster, both in their final year on their current contracts.

🏈 The @Panthers finally got their quarterback, selecting Matt Corral from @OleMissFB after trading up into the bottom half of the third round on Friday night. #NFLDraft #KeepPounding MORE: https://t.co/Ksa7yqh2P8 pic.twitter.com/Rdy8ZREv63 — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) April 30, 2022

Day Three

The Panthers traded up Saturday, selecting Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith with the 120th pick in the 4th round.

The trade for the 2021 All-Big Ten selection sent two 5th-round picks to Washington.

With the 198th pick in the 6th round of the draft, the Panthers selected Virginia Tech linebacker, Amare Barno.

Starting his career at Butler Community College, the linebacker transferred to Virginia Tech in 2019. He ran a 4.36 40-yard dash.

The six-foot five-inch, 246-pound speedster should provide a sneaky rush to bolster the Panthers’ linebacking core.

With the 199th pick in the 6th round of the draft, the Panthers selected Tennessee’s offensive lineman Cade Mays.

Mays helped pave a four-win improvement in the team’s record from the 2020 to 2021 season.

He played all 10 games at right tackle but has played at every other line position in his four-year career.

With the Panthers’ final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they selected Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes with the 242nd pick in round 7.

Carolina drafted for speed yet again, as Barnes recorded a 4.23 40-yard dash.

With the departure of veteran Stephon Gilmore, Barnes could provide depth at the cornerback position if need be.

Off to the League‼️ pic.twitter.com/55Xl7zaEyF — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 30, 2022

The Panthers have had back-to-back five-win seasons and are soul searching.

Sam Darnold is expected to be the starting quarterback heading into the season. Christian McCaffrey is expected to return from an injury-plagued 2021 season that had him in and out of the lineup and was ultimately shut down as the end of the tumultuous year played out.

Rhule fired his offensive coordinator Joe Brady, and Rhule himself is considered to be on thin ice immediately heading into the season.

Speaking with the media earlier this week, owner David Tepper said Rhule has his full support, as does Darnold.