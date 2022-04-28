CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The very mention of Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu’s name sparks a great sense of pride in many people that know him.

For Nancy Beatty, athletic director of Providence Day School, she said, “he’s very humble, but always wanting to have a very good time. From the wrestling mat to the football field, he brought that energy.”

Ekwonu is a 2019 graduate of the school, and was a star there before he graduated.

“He was a football player, a wrestler, and was in track and field,” she said.





Soon, though, the young man many know as “Ickey” could be so much more. After he graduated, he played football for North Carolina State University. Now, he’s set to be one of the top picks in Thursday evening’s NFL draft.

For many that know him, it is somewhat surreal.

“He’s worked very hard and all that hard work is paying off,” said Chris Reynolds, whose child played with Ekwonu.

Queen City News spoke with those at Providence Day School and in the neighborhood he grew up in, in Matthews. When we told people we were doing a story on Ekwonu ahead of his draft pick, many people spoke highly of him and the rest of his family, and with a smile on their face.

Many of those same people also expressed a desire to see him go with the Carolina Panthers, though many believe his name will be called before the team can announce their pick.

“He was all-state, all-conference in football and wrestling,” said Beatty. “He was state champion in wrestling. He was our Charger Athlete of the Year. He was also our Homecoming King.”

Ekwonu’s picture sits among notable athletic alumni at Providence Day School’s athletic center. However, there is a spot for those graduates who made it into the professional sports arena, and there is a spot available that school officials said is waiting for him.

“We are just so proud of him,” said Beatty. “No matter where he lands or where he goes, we’re just so proud of him and what he’s been able to accomplish up to this date.”