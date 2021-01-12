New Gastonia Professional Baseball down to 5 finalists for team name

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gastonia Professional Baseball, the newest club in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball will be announcing its new team name, logo and brand on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The team has selected five name finalists from which they will choose from:

Gastonia Fire Ants, Gastonia Hogzillas, Gastonia Honey Hunters, Gastonia Hotshots and Gastonia Uppercuts. Vote for which name you think they should choose below:

The team will begin play in 2021 and play at the new FUSE District Stadium in Gastonia.

More headlines from Fox 46 Charlotte:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

More Viral