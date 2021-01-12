New Gastonia Professional Baseball down to 5 finalists for team name

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gastonia Professional Baseball, the newest club in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball will be announcing its new team name, logo and brand on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The team has selected five name finalists from which they will choose from:

Gastonia Fire Ants, Gastonia Hogzillas, Gastonia Honey Hunters, Gastonia Hotshots and Gastonia Uppercuts. Vote for which name you think they should choose below:

Did you know Gastonia is getting a new pro baseball team? What do you think @GastoniaProBall's new name should be? Here are the finalists:



You like any of these? If not comment what you think they should be called.



*Fire Ants are also a finalist. — CSL (@CSLFOX46) January 12, 2021

The team will begin play in 2021 and play at the new FUSE District Stadium in Gastonia.

