NCHSAA: Fall sports delayed beyond September 1 due to Phase 2 extension

CHARLOTTE, N.C,. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The NCHSAA announced on Thursday that they will be delaying the start of 2020-2021 sports beyond September 1 due to the Phase 2 extension.

“At his press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 5, Gov. Roy Cooper and his health team extended Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan until at least September 11. Unfortunately, this announcement means that the start of sports for the 2020-2021 school year will be delayed beyond Sept. 1 for NCHSAA member schools,” officials said.

The NCHSAA Staff and Board of Directors said they will review all available options, seek input from SMAC, DPI, a sports Ad Hoc Committee, and announce a calendar for playing sports during the upcoming school year.

“It is hoped that we can make this announcement prior to August 17, 2020,” they said. “We want to play sports during this upcoming school year and are making plans to do so; however, the health and safety of all participants, including coaches and other staff, will be a priority as decisions and plans are made.”

