NC State, William & Mary cancel men’s basketball game due to COVID-19 issues

(AP) – North Carolina State says its men’s basketball game against William & Mary on Monday has been canceled due to coronavirus issues within the Tribe program.
The school announced the move late Sunday, saying that it was “exploring several options” to replace the game.
William & Mary athletics spokesman Kris Sears didn’t immediately return an email from The Associated Press regarding the nature of those virus issues.
