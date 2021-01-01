NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined three players a total of $85,000 for their roles in an altercation during Wednesday’s game between Charlotte and Dallas.
The Mavericks’ James Johnson was fined $40,000, while Charlotte’s Cody Martin was fined $25,000 and the Hornets’ Caleb Martin was fined $20,000.
The Martin brothers are both Piedmont Triad, North Carolina natives. They played three seasons at Davie County High School before finishing their high school basketball careers at prep powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia.
Prior to playing in the NBA, the Martin brothers played college basketball at NC State and Nevada.
Latest headlines from FOX 46
- ‘She would scream in pain’; Parents warn of condition, weeks after COVID-19, that left 7-year-old in ICU
- NBA issues $85,000 in fines for Hornets-Mavericks dustup; NC natives the Martin brothers among those fined
- Woman admits to $500K COVID-relief fraud, says she watched YouTube ‘how to’ videos
- Trebek’s last new ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes airing with a tribute
- New Year’s babies! Meet first babies of 2021 born in CLT area hospitals