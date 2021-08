(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte joined Charlotte Sports Live to talk with Carla Gebhart about what he’s been up to since retirement with his foundation.

Even though he’s not behind the racing wheel, he’s racing on two wheels thanks to the Labonte Roubaix which was created by the Bobby Labonte Foundation.

The Labonte Roubaix is a one-day professional cycling race starting in Paris.

Labonte also talked some about the current NASCAR season and the success of Kyle Larson.