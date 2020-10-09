NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer announces retirement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer has announced that he is retiring at the end of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The long-time race car driver made the announcement Thursday night in a statement on his personal Twitter account.

Bowyer will no longer drive for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2021 but instead work for FOX Sports in the booth.

Bowyer has piloted the No. 14 Ford since 2017. Out of his 10 career wins, two were with Stewart-Haas Racing. Both of those victories came in his second season – 2018 at Martinsville Speedway and Michigan International Speedway. Bowyer has been winless since then, including the current 2020 slate.

Bowyer’s best performance was 2012, when he finished runner-up in the final standings and scored a career-best three wins. He drove the No. 15 Toyota for the now-defunct Michael Waltrip Racing at the time.

Bwyer was a regular analyst during NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He was also on camera during the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series season that filled the COVID-19 schedule void.

Stewart-Haas Racing has not said who will take over No. 14 for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.