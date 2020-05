CHARLOTTE, NC – MAY 26: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) leads a line or cars down the front stretch during the Monster Energy Coca Cola 600 on May 26, 2019 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord,NC. (Photo by Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NASCAR Cup Series has been rescheduled due to heavy rain in the Charlotte area tonight.

The race will now take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 28.

Ar revised schedule states that the Bristol race will happen on, Sunday, May 31 at 3:30 p.m. and the Xfinity Series will take place at 7 p.m. on June 1.

The races will be aired in FS1 and FOX Deportes.