Myers Park volleyball has new head coach for first time since 1997

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Myers Park volleyball has a new head coach for the first time in nearly 25 years.

Kori Adams was hired to lead the team taking the role from outgoing coach Betty Berry. Adams was a graduate assistant at Liberty University last year and played collegiately at Wingate University, where she played four years and earned ALL-SAC honors.

The program moved on from Berry who led the team since 1997. Berry had ran track for the school in the mid-1970s.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories