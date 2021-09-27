Myers Park volleyball has new head coach for first time since 1997

CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Myers Park volleyball has a new head coach for the first time in nearly 25 years.

Kori Adams was hired to lead the team taking the role from outgoing coach Betty Berry. Adams was a graduate assistant at Liberty University last year and played collegiately at Wingate University, where she played four years and earned ALL-SAC honors.

The program moved on from Berry who led the team since 1997. Berry had ran track for the school in the mid-1970s.