Myers Park volleyball has new head coach for first time since 1997

CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Myers Park volleyball has a new head coach for the first time in nearly 25 years.
Kori Adams was hired to lead the team taking the role from outgoing coach Betty Berry. Adams was a graduate assistant at Liberty University last year and played collegiately at Wingate University, where she played four years and earned ALL-SAC honors.
The program moved on from Berry who led the team since 1997. Berry had ran track for the school in the mid-1970s.
WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage
Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts
Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts