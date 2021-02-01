Monk runs wild, scores 36 as Hornets top Heat in OT for third-straight win

MIAMI (AP) — Malik Monk had the best scoring game of his career, and the Charlotte Hornets got a comeback they won’t soon forget.

Monk came off the bench to score 36 points and make nine 3-pointers, Devonte’ Graham added 24 points and the Hornets rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final 2:47 of regulation to beat the Miami Heat 129-121 in overtime on Monday night.

The 36 points was a Hornets’ reserve record, one better than the 35 that Graham had against Indiana on Nov. 5, 2019.

“I was ready, and I was just locked in,” Monk said.

Monk sent the Hornets to OT by making a 3-pointer with 16.6 seconds left, and Charlotte never trailed in the extra period. Cody Zeller had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Gordon Hayward scored 19 and LaMelo Ball finished with 14 points and seven assists for Charlotte in his first start.

“It’s been a resilient group all year,” Hornets coach James Borrego said. “We never dropped the sword. Our mentality is to keep fighting to the end. Down 10 with two-plus minutes to go, nobody hung their heads.”

Jimmy Butler scored 25 points and Bam Adebayo added 23 for Miami, which got 19 from Max Strus. The Heat used a 24-7 run to turn a seven-point deficit into a 10-point lead late in the fourth, then gave up 28 points in the final 7:47.

“At the end of the day, if you have a double-digit lead you have to find a way to get stops and finish it off,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We weren’t able to do that.”

The Hornets made 21 3-pointers, tying the third-most in franchise history. They also set a season-high for points and topped the 30-assist mark for the ninth time this season.

Duncan Robinson had 16, while Tyler Herro and Kelly Olynyk each scored 11 for Miami. Herro’s status was in question because someone he lives with tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. But Herro was cleared to play Monday afternoon, which indicates that the housemate likely got a false positive and returned multiple negative tests since.

“We have to get stops. That’s the bottom line,” Adebayo said. “You can play as much offense as you want, but you have to get stops.”

TIP-INS

Hornets: Ball got the first start of his career for Charlotte because Terry Rozier missed the game with a sprained right ankle. … Charlotte hadn’t won consecutive games in Miami since 2007. … The Hornets could be down another starter. PJ Washington left in the third quarter; the initial diagnosis was a sprained right foot. Washington finished with six points in 24 minutes.